SPIDERMAN: Dr Robert Raven is a spider expert.
SPIDERMAN: Dr Robert Raven is a spider expert.
Environment

Heavy rains flush out creepy crawlies you want to avoid

Scott Sawyer
by
26th Jun 2019 2:36 PM
RECENT rains hammering the region have flushed out a number of creepy crawlies experts strongly advise to avoid.

Mouse spiders, male trapdoor spiders and centipedes are all expected to be on the move as a result of the recent rainfall, while huntsman spiders will be taking refuge in homes to escape the wind and wet.

Queensland Museum's senior spider scientist Dr Robert Raven said mouse spiders were out "in numbers" at the moment, and could be as dangerous as funnel-web spiders if their venom was used in a bite.

He also warned centipedes would be more active, hunting trapdoor spiders, and a bite from a centipede caused immediate, excruciating pain, convulsions and vomiting.

Dr Raven said it wasn't currently funnel-web season, so they would only be on the move if people were doing excavations that disturbed them.

 

MASSIVE: Centipedes can cause severe pain.
MASSIVE: Centipedes can cause severe pain.

He said mouse spiders were usually stockier than funnel-web spiders, and packed some power with their bites, as well as being "very protectionist".

Dr Raven said the effect of a centipede bite was more short-term, but the pain was very severe.

