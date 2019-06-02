Wild weather to hit Victoria, ski fields

Finley and Mum, Jenny Gumela enjoy sunshine and fresh snow at Mt Buller’s Bourke St on Sunday. The weather is set to get wild, with snowfalls again in alpine areas tonight. Picture: MT Buller/Andrew Railton

Victoria is set to be lashed by heavy rain, strong winds and icy storms over the next 24 hours.

A severe weather warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology this afternoon and covers most of central and eastern Victoria.

It's expected damaging winds and heavy rainfall will develop overnight and cause headaches for Monday morning's commute to work.

"It's more towards midnight we will see that activity start to pick up," a BOM spokesman said.

"Late tonight and into the early hours of Monday we are going to see quite wet and windy conditions through central parts of the state."

Melbourne is predicted to receive between 10-20mm of rain, while some local parts could be hit with more than 30mm.

Jasmine Langworthy and Rhylla Morgan revel in fresh snow at Mt Buller last week. More snow is expected overnight and into Monday. Picture: Supplied

The heaviest rain is likely to fall in eastern parts of Victoria with Gippsland and the high country potentially copping an 80mm deluge.

With snow season getting underway on the Queen's Birthday long weekend, the freezing conditions will be music to the ears of skiers, snowboarders and Melbourne fans.

"It really adds to what has fallen already. It's not ideal to be out there on the Monday afternoon but it builds that base for the Wednesday through to the weekend," the BOM spokesman said.

"It's a really promising start to the season."

While Tuesday is set to be drier and less blustery, it's unlikely Victorians will be bathing in sunshine this week.

"We don't get a glimpse of the sun until later in the week," the BOM spokesman said.

Tuesday is set to be windy and hit a top of 13 degrees in the city, while Wednesday will be cloudy and reach 14.

Despite the wintry conditions to kickstart June, it is looking drier than average, especially in northern parts of the state.