It was a foggy start to the morning in Gympie.
Heavy fog descends on Gympie

Tom Daunt
by
10th Apr 2018 6:57 AM

IF YOU are heading out on Gympie's roads this morning please drive to the conditions with lower-lying parts of the region covered in heavy fog.

On the back of clear skies and light winds, the early morning fog signals the start of the cooler autumn weather, however it will not last.

The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting this morning will be the last foggy one for some time.

Temps will remain in the high 20s for the remainder of the week with today set to reach 29C.

Two degrees above the April average for our area.

For the rest of the week, tomorrow will be slightly cooler on 27C before the mercury climbs back up to 30C on the weekend.

There is little rain in sight with the BOM predicting a chance of an afternoon shower on Saturday.

