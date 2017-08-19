Heavy fine for big hurry

Speeding came at a cost, paid in the Gympie court

A YOUNG Chatsworth man paid a high price in court this week for being in a big hurry on June 26.

Liam Jye Kirstenfeldt, 19, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday to driving at more than double the speed limit.

The court was told he had driven at 129kmh in a 60kmh zone before being intercepted by police.

Checks then revealed he was doing so on an expired licence, another offence to which he pleaded guilty.

Kirstenfeldt was fined $1137, with eight demerit points, for speeding and $400 for doing so while unlicensed.

In another matter before the court on Wednesday, a Torquay man was fined a total of $400 for speeding on December 6 last year and March 26.

Gregory Ronald Rushbury, 56, pleaded guilty to driving at 79kmh in a 70kmh zone on December 6 and 112kmh in a 100kmh zone on March 26.

The offences would have attracted fines of $162 and one demerit point each had Rushbury paid the ticket amount within the time limit, the court was told.

Instead, he was fined $200 for each offence.