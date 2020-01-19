Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle
Queensland Police. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle
News

Heavy driving ban for Gympie driver who risked too much

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
19th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Gympie driver won’t be able to get behind the wheel until 2022 after he chose to drive while his licence was disqualified by a court order late last year.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard on Thursday James John Clarke, 21, was stopped by Police at a Caltex service station on the Bruce Highway at about 8.05am on November 30.

He had been banned from driving for nine months in the Noosa Magistrates Court in September.

“I shouldn’t have been driving, it won’t happen again,” Clarke told the court.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan handed Clarke a two-year cumulative ban on top of the previous nine months, taking his total disqualification time through to June 2021.

Mr Callaghan noted Clarke would have to wait a considerable time before even being able to apply for a licence renewal through the court in January of that year.

Clarke was fined an additional $500, but a conviction was not recorded.

gympie court gympie-crime gympie news
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cow causes serious highway crash

        premium_icon Cow causes serious highway crash

        News A woman has been injured when her car collided with a cow in Gympie’s western region.

        Valley residents fear for safety of koala mum and joey

        premium_icon Valley residents fear for safety of koala mum and joey

        News A wildlife conservation group is concerned with domesticated dogs threatening the...

        Man allegedly punched in face after botched break and enter

        premium_icon Man allegedly punched in face after botched break and enter

        Crime A man was allegedly punched in the face after an attempted break and enter at a...

        VOTE: 8 fiercest mullets in Gympie

        premium_icon VOTE: 8 fiercest mullets in Gympie

        News It’s the Hairstyle of the Gods, but only one man will claim the ultimate glory –...