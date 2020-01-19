Heavy driving ban for Gympie driver who risked too much

A YOUNG Gympie driver won’t be able to get behind the wheel until 2022 after he chose to drive while his licence was disqualified by a court order late last year.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard on Thursday James John Clarke, 21, was stopped by Police at a Caltex service station on the Bruce Highway at about 8.05am on November 30.

He had been banned from driving for nine months in the Noosa Magistrates Court in September.

“I shouldn’t have been driving, it won’t happen again,” Clarke told the court.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan handed Clarke a two-year cumulative ban on top of the previous nine months, taking his total disqualification time through to June 2021.

Mr Callaghan noted Clarke would have to wait a considerable time before even being able to apply for a licence renewal through the court in January of that year.

Clarke was fined an additional $500, but a conviction was not recorded.