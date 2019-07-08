Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Heavy delays on Sydney’s M1 motorway

8th Jul 2019 8:36 AM

A truck and car crash in Wahroonga has caused traffic delays on the M1 Pacific Motorway this morning.

Two of three southbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the crash and clean up a large glass spill near Edgeworth David Avenue.

All southbound lanes have now reopened but southbound traffic on the motorway is very heavy and queued for about 6km.

The Transport Management Centre has advised motorists to allow plenty of extra travel time and to expect delays.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.

More Stories

m1 traffic traffic delays truck crash

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    IN COURT: 31 cases before Gympie Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 31 cases before Gympie Court today

    Crime SA list of everyone appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today.

    Man who died riding at Imbil remembered as a 'beautiful man'

    premium_icon Man who died riding at Imbil remembered as a 'beautiful man'

    News 'He was close to his own family, he loved his mum and wife deeply'

    Man, 46, 'critical' after horror crash near Gympie

    premium_icon Man, 46, 'critical' after horror crash near Gympie

    News The man flown by helicopter with 'serious injuries.'