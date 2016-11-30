Heatwave fatalities? Ambos' warn of heat stress danger

As the heatwave strikes, make sure you keep cool.

PARAMEDICS fear the looming Queensland heatwave could kill if not taken seriously.

Temperatures across the state's south and west are expected to spike from Thursday, topping 40 degrees in some areas.

Queensland Health and Queensland Ambulance Service are bracing for the scorching temperatures, treating it with the seriousness of a cyclone, flood or disease outbreak.

QAS director of patient safety Tony Hucker said if not taken seriously, heat stress can be fatal.

"Heat stroke can actually kill you," he said.

"Once your brain gets to the temperature of about 40 degrees, it's dangerous.

"We need to get that temperature down as quick as we can otherwise it can be a fatal outcome."



Mr Hucker said Queenslanders needed to pay attention to the older and younger among us, to keep an eye on babies and to check on our aging neighbours.

For the rest of us, it's about being sensible and keeping cool.

"It's going to be really hot," he said.

"We need to be careful. Stay out of the sun, avoid strenuous activity and keep yourself hydrated."

"(Heat stress) can be really subtle. It can sneak up on you.

"Some people might collapse and have seizures.

"That's a really dangerous part of the heat stress spectrum."



Mr Hucker said ambulance crews were prepared and ready to respond.

But he hoped most people would take care of themselves and each other.

"Make sure you keep yourselves cool.

"And if you get into strife and someone does collapse and getsreally unwell, by all means call 000 and we'll be on our way."

How hot will it be where you are?

Brisbane 36

Bundaberg 33

Caloundra 35

Caboolture 36

Gatton 41

Gladstone 33

Gympie 38

Hervey Bay 31

Ipswich 41

Kingaroy 39

Mackay 33

Maleny 35

Maroochydore 34

Maryborough 35

Nambour 39

Rockhampton 38

Roma 42

Toowoomba 37

Warwick 39

