Heatwave to cook Gympie region

GYMPIE received welcome rain overnight, with widely varying falls across the region.

Latest Bureau of Meteorology records show Gympie recorded 25.8mm in 24 hours to 9am, almost all of it overnight from 6pm.

The rain was accompanied by cooler conditions in some areas, but this week’s forecast shows this is likely to be the last relief we will experience from oven-like conditions for the rest of the week.

Grass grows overnight at The Dawn after a very welcome almost 30mm fell on Sunday.

Today’s forecast maximum of 37C will be followed tomorrow by a high of 35C.

And that is forecast to be the lowest maximum until Sunday, when temperatures are expected to reach 30C.

A Wednesday maximum of 37C, will be followed by 39C on Thursday, 40C on Friday and 38C on Saturday, according to the forecast.

The scale of heat predicted in the middle of the day this Friday, when Gympie is expected to reach 40C. Supplied: BoM

The bureau predicts a 20 per cent chance of some rain today, but little after that, except for a 30 per cent chance of up to 1mm on Sunday.

North-westerly winds of 15 to 20km/h will turn to westerlies at 20 to 30km/h this afternoon, with higher winds in the evening.

