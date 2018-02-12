HEATWAVE: the warning signs and how to prevent them

Temperatures will skyrocket this week and could prove dangerous.

DURING heatwaves, there is an increase in emergency calls from people suffering heat-related illnesses. While the very young and the elderly are most at risk, anyone can be affected.

Heat-related illness occurs when the body absorbs too much heat. This may happen slowly over a day or two of very hot weather. Act quickly to avoid serious-or even fatal-effects of fully developed heat stroke.

Early signs of heat stress:

rising body temperature

dry mouth and eyes

headache

shortness of breath

vomiting

absence of tears when crying.

The Queensland government provides the following advice:

Be prepared before a heatwave

If you have a medical condition, ask your doctor for advice on how to manage the heat.

Plan ahead to reduce the risk of getting heat exhaustion or a heat-related illness

Think of simple ways to make your home or building cooler (e.g. install awnings, shade cloth or internal blinds or curtains on the sides of the building that face the sun)

Have any air conditioners serviced before the beginning of summer.

Drink water regularly

Drink 2 to 3 litres of water a day at regular intervals, even if you do not feel thirsty. If your fluid intake is limited on medical advice, ask your doctor how much you should drink during hot weather

Sports drinks do not replace water

Don't drink alcohol, soft drinks, tea or coffee-they worsen dehydration

Eat as you normally would but do try to eat cold foods, particularly salads and fruit

Avoid heavy protein foods (e.g. meat, dairy products) which raise body heat and increase fluid loss.

Keep out of the heat as much as possible

Plan your day to keep activity to a minimum during the hottest part of the day

If you can, avoid going out in the hottest part of the day (11am-3pm)

Avoid strenuous activities and gardening

Do not leave children, adults or animals in parked cars.

If you go out

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, porous clothes

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunscreen

Regularly rest in the shade

Drink plenty of water

Stay as cool as possible

Wear appropriate clothing to suit the hot weather

Stay inside, in the coolest rooms in your home

Block out the sun during the day by closing curtains and blinds and keep windows closed while the room is cooler than it is outside

Open up windows and doors when there is a cool breeze, when the temperature inside rises, and at night for ventilation

Use fans and air-conditioners at home to keep cool, or spend time in an air-conditioned library, community centre, shopping centre, or cinema

Take frequent cool showers or baths and splash yourself several times a day with cold water, particularly your face and the back of your neck.

Look after your animals

Animals can also be affected by heat-related illness. If you're in charge of an animal, you have a duty of care to provide it with food, water, and appropriate shelter.

Caring for children in heat

Babies and young children are more susceptible to heat-related illness than adults, because their bodies cannot easily adapt to changing temperatures. The younger the child, the quicker they will start to show signs of dehydration or heat stress. Sick children need special attention in hot weather, even for minor illnesses such as a cold or hay fever.

Stay hydrated and well nourished:

ensure your child has easy access to plain water and encourage them to drink it, even before they become thirst

avoid using ice

do not give children drinks that cause dehydration - such as drinks high in sugar, salt and/or caffeine

if you are breastfeeding, feed your baby more often and drink plenty of water yourself

give bottle-fed babies cool, boiled water between feeds

give children small regular meals and minimise hot food.

Babies:

0 to 6 months: rely on breast milk, so offer breastfeeds more frequently. Water or other drinks are not needed unless recommended by a doctor.

6 to 12 months: need food and fluids in addition to breast milk, so give small amounts of cooled boiled water after or in between breastmilk feeds.

over 12 months: need solid foods and drinks, continue breastfeeding, or give full cream milk via a cup. Offer cooled boiled water after or in between meals.

Monitor your child's urine rate:

babies - monitor the number of wet nappies. If your baby has fewer wet nappies than usual in 24 hours, see a doctor or ring 13 HEALTH for advice

young children - urine should be a light straw colour. Dark urine may be a sign of dehydration and indicate the need to drink. If you are concerned, see a doctor or ring 13 HEALTH for advice.

Stay cool:

dress children in loose fitting, single layered, cotton clothing

keep children cool by giving them regular lukewarm baths or showers. Do not use ice cold water

avoid taking your child outside between 10am - 3pm

use a suitable sunshade on your baby's stroller

ensure children wear broad-brimmed hats and SPF 30+ to avoid sunburn

be aware of any pre-existing medical conditions, which may cause a child to be more heat-sensitive

children may experience nappy rash when it is hot - avoid using talcum powder, keep area clean and dry

Never leave children unattended in hot cars

All information courtesy of the Queensland Government.