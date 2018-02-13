Menu
Heatwave makes Rainbow a hot destination to cool off

James and Jake Chaille enjoy the surf at Rainbow Beach in the holidays.
scott kovacevic
by

THIS week's extreme weather has made the beach a hot destination, with hundreds taking to Rainbow in the face of temperatures of more than 38 degrees.

Lifeguard Thomas Cervi said 400-500 people hit the beach on Sunday and another 150 chilled out yesterday.

While the conditions were good for a swim, Mr Cervi said lifeguards had to undertake a number of "preventative activities” due to shifting sands.

"We've had a few holes and rips open up outside the flags,” he said.

It was not something that should deter those who want to take a dip.

Rainbow Beach Lifeguard Thomas Cervi.
"We've got a pretty good swimming area inside the flags.”

If you were caught in a rip, he said there were several things swimmers could do.

"Remain calm is the number one thing,” Mr Cervi said.

"If you can't swim and need assistance, pop your hand up and help will be on its way.”

If someone did try to swim themselves out of a rip, then the best way was to head parallel to the beach and then catch the nearest wave break in.

He said there was one other thing people should remember if they head to the beach to avoid the heatwave.

"Apply a lot of sunscreen.”

