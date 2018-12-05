Heatwave buckled Rattler tracks - but no cause for alarm

Roger Stierli, Julia Avis, John Flynn and Peter Alder at the Rattler's first run.

THE Rattler Railway Company confirmed yesterday there had been some minor track buckling between Gympie and Monkland in the weekend's heatwave.

Temperatures reached almost 39C on Sunday and the extreme heat caused parts of the line to expand and buckle.

This was "normal and part of operations for any railway,” a Rattler spokesman said yesterday.

"Extreme heat can expand the track, however, this is Queensland and a normal operational occurrence,” the spokesman said.

"Tolerances and measures are taken to ensure the track is fit for purpose prior to running passenger services.

"As an accredited rail infrastructure manager running a heritage rail experience between Gympie and Amamoor, safety is our number one priority.

"Our heritage track includes timber sleepers and 47kg rail, so when the temperature reaches 32C, as part of operating procedures, a maintenance team travels and surveys the track prior to any passenger services departing the station and speed restrictions put in place.

"It is standard procedure for all rail networks to place speed restrictions and once the tension caused by the heat subsides the track realigns.”

The Rattler Railway Company has a professional team of track maintenance engineers lead by a highly skilled and experienced Rail Infrastructure manager, the spokesman said.

"As part of a continuing normal maintenance program, track work has been undertaken in these small sections of track prone to misalignment in between Gympie and Monkland.

"We also have a comprehensive fire risk management plan in place which includes having our Gympie Emergency Response Train (Gertie) follow the C 17 steam train to monitor and manage any issues during high fire risk periods.

"We currently hold an approved exemption from QFES (Queensland Fire and Emergency Services) to operate all our rollingstock during current fire conditions.”