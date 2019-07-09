'Heated' Gympie woman pulled a knife on frightened partner

A WOMAN who pulled a knife on her partner and later threw it through a window as part of her latest domestic violence protection order breach has been given her last chance to avoid jail.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on the morning after police were called to the victim's Gympie region home during a "heated argument” between the two.

The argument was still in progress when officers arrived at the scene, with the victim later telling police it had lasted throughout the day and escalated when the woman pulled the knife.

This led the frightened victim to retreat into another room, the court heard.

The woman then exited house and walked around the outside of it before she threw the knife through the lounge room window.

She was locked out of the house by the victim, but forced her way in through the laundry window and remained inside until police arrived.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin told the woman her offending was "unfortunate” due to her relative lack of criminal history, apart from an "explosion” of DV breaches starting in February this year.

Ms Baldwin warned her she would be going to jail for any future breaches.

"You've got to let go of him. Jail is no place for you,” she said, sentencing the woman to six months' probation.