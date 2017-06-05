'Heated' aquatic centre pool too cold: letter

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

'Heated' pool now too cold

I KNOW I am only one person, but I want to make my disappointment known.

The beautiful Gympie Aquatic Centre opened to great fanfare on the first of April this year, and as a regular swimmer I was disappointed by the closure of the Gympie Memorial Pool, but looking forward to around year swimming at ARC.

I took out a (pensioner rate) contract to pay the entry fee weekly via my bank account.

To begin with, and up until today (June 5), I have been attending at 5.30am on week days, to have an enjoyable recreational swim of 500m plus about 15 minutes of exercises.

When work was still underway on the heated indoor pool at the Gympie ARC. Contributed

For the past couple of weeks, as the nights have become colder, the heated pool has become cooler. Is it "climate controlled” as in controlled by the day to day temperatures? I wonder.

Well, last Friday it was almost too cold for me, but I persevered and had my exercise.

Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs. Contributed

But this morning, at my usual 5.30am, I was bitterly disappointed to find the water even colder - in fact too cold for me! So I returned home.

I am a 77-year-old woman; I love swimming and I try to keep fit and healthy.

So why is the "heated” pool losing so much heat?

Is it a matter of economics?

Beverley D.J. Lyons (Joy),

Gympie.