HEAT WAVE: Gympie gets 35C+ stinker all week

HOT, HOT, HOT: Gympie will be feeling the heat this week during a low-intensity heatwave that is gripping mos t of the state. Photo courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

GYMPIE is in the grips of a low-intensity heat wave this week, with temperatures everyday for the next seven days expected to reach 35C and above.

"There's really no relief in sight from these warm (day-time) conditions; they are very consistent,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said.

Today is expected to reach 36C in Gympie, with 35 or 36C the maximum forecast for the rest of the week, before the mercury hits 37C on Sunday.

While the scorching heat will be at least five degrees above average during the day, the dry air behind the sweltering days will mean night time temperatures will remain only slightly above average at between 17 and 20C.

"It's not too humid at the moment - we're not getting the really hot nights, dry air allows the heat to escape much easier,” the forecatser said.

Low pressure systems in southern Australia have led to westerly winds dragging warm air from inland Australia across most of the state, he said.

Temperatures in central and northern Queensland were expected to be extreme.

He said the pattern was unusual; with summer usually throwing up consistent top temperatures of between 30C and 33C, these above-average spikes in temperatures are more consistent with the behaviour of early spring weather but with summer temperatures, Mr Clark said.

Storms are on the cards in the Gympie region tomorrow, but if they eventuate will be isolated and more gusty, rather than wet, Mr Clark said.

UV is at the extreme level this week.