Heat on Cooloola young guns in absence of senior players

HEAT IS ON: With senior players out this weekend, the pressure is on the Cooloola Heat young players to step up against reigning champions, Flinders. Pictured: Dominic Stephens.

THE HEAT will be on the younger players as Cooloola face reigning champions Flinders at Ramsey Park at 3pm on Sunday.

The Cooloola Heat will be without a number of their most experienced players, who are in Townsville for the Queensland Master's State Championships this weekend.

Finders currently sit on top of the division one ladder and have a solid team with years of experience playing together.

Cooloola Heat coach Neil McKean is one of the older heads currently up north, but said the young players will step up and perform well.

"It'll be a tough game. Basically they've been playing together for the last three or four years. They know what their doing.

"We are on the rebuild at the moment.

"A few of the older blokes are up for the Masters, but the young blokes (Matthew Browne and Riley Bambling) were away a couple of weeks ago.

"We got a few young blokes to fill in because there's four or five away. It will be a good test for them.”

McKean pointed to a few young players in particular to step up.

"Tim Collins. It'll be a good experience for him without the older blokes there. He'll be captaining them.

"Matt Browne and Riley Bambling will bring their recent Queensland under-15 experience back with them.

"They should go okay, they are getting better each week. They listen and learn.

"They'll hopefully go all right.”

McKean said the team is a good mix of youth and experience.

"Hopefully they look up to a some of us and take in what we are trying to teach them.

"Hopefully they will get a good crowd,” McKean said.