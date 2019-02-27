Heat lads prepare for sacred game of hockey

HOCKEY: A sacred game on the Gympie sporting calendar marks the start of the hockey season while honouring Australian soldier Ashley Birt.

Ash wore the colours of both Maryborough Brothers and Cooloola Heat, and the two sides have been coming together for this game since 2012.

It is a way to celebrate a life that was cut short when Ash was killed in Afghanistan in 2011 at the age of 22.

Cpl Ashley Birt Funeral at the Pavilion in Gympie. picture in slide show. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times Craig Warhurst

"The Ashley Birt Memorial match holds a special place for both Brothers and us,” new Heat coach Dominic Stephens said.

"The game has always been played in good spirit and I expect both teams will show up ready to play.

"Brothers will have an extra incentive this year, playing in front of their home crowd for the first time so our guys will need to be ready for that.”

The Cooloola Heat lines up before the first Ashley Birt Memorial Shield match. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times Craig Warhurst

Stephens said the Heat would be fronted by its youth leadership group, captain Nathan Stephens, vice-captain Harrison Parker, Riley Bambling and Matt Browne. "These players have all played high level hockey and lead by example on and off the field.''

The Heat started their preparation in January for a big season ahead.

Hockey - Cooloola Heat vs Buderim - Jed Gaze and Dominic Stephens Leeroy Todd

"The boys have been putting in a big effort the last seven weeks focusing on our fitness and game plans,” Stephens said.

The Ash Birt Memorial game will be played in Maryborough Friday at 6.30pm at Maryborough Hockey Fields.