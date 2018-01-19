Heat is on for Gympie Facebook page over vile posts

THE heatwave gripping the southern states will hit south east Queensland early next week, with temperatures in the Gympie region tipped to hit 34C just in time for the start of school.

Speaking of heat, the behaviour of a regular local Facebook troll who likes to share his unique brand of stupid with gross abandon brought him (we think it's a him) some heat this week, though he probably loved it. That's how trolls work.

The troll made a comment mocking the death of young Dolly Everett, driven to suicide by cyber bullies, and like a piece of raw meat in the open ocean, quickly found himself the subject of a feeding frenzy witnessed regularly on Facebook, and sometimes on David Attenborough shows.

He wasn't the only one.

The administrator of the grotesque Facebook page he frequents (most of its posts and comments are peppered with the most vile language and attitudes you can imagine) then turned on its members for apparently dobbing this bloke in, posting this:

"ok whos trying to make the group look bad, ffs im dobbing to gympie times lol, if u dont like whats posted block the member ffs, i dont agree with alot thats posted either, but serious u think by running to the local newspaper who by the way get most of their stories off my groups will help ur cause, u have a f****** issue message me or f*** off”.

The administrator is apparently not too upset with old mate for his twisted comments, but very upset that someone has dared to dob.

How this page is allowed to continue at all is beyond me.