HEAT IS ON: Full 34C summer heat to hit Gympie

SUMMER BLAST: Summer is forecast to hit the Gympie region with full force this week, with high to very high fire danger and minimal chance of rain. Daniel Mabbott

A FORECAST high of 29C in Gympie today is just the beginning of a week predicted to keep on getting hotter, according to official Bureau of Meteorology information this morning.

Fortunately minimums will be milder, but they too are on the rise, with sunny conditions, light winds, fire danger rated "very high" and not even the chance of rain in forecasts through to Friday.

Gympie region today can expect a temperature range from 8C to 29C.

But then comes the summer heat, with Wednesday ranging from 8C to 32C, Thursday from 8C to 33C and Friday 11C to 34C.

The nearest thing to rfelief will come on Saturday, with a maximum still in the 30s - 31C, up from a minimum of 12C, with mostly sunny conditions and continuing light winds.

Saturday's forecast brings the only hope of rain, but nothing a prident punter would bet on.

A five percent chance is the best the bureau can predict for parched Gympie region residents.

Sun protection is recommended virtually all day throughout the week a UV index of 7 (high) today and tomorrow and 8 (very high) on Wednesday and Thursday.