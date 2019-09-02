Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUMMER BLAST: Summer is forecast to hit the Gympie region with full force this week, with high to very high fire danger and minimal chance of rain.
SUMMER BLAST: Summer is forecast to hit the Gympie region with full force this week, with high to very high fire danger and minimal chance of rain. Daniel Mabbott
News

HEAT IS ON: Full 34C summer heat to hit Gympie

Arthur Gorrie
by
2nd Sep 2019 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORECAST high of 29C in Gympie today is just the beginning of a week predicted to keep on getting hotter, according to official Bureau of Meteorology information this morning.

Fortunately minimums will be milder, but they too are on the rise, with sunny conditions, light winds, fire danger rated "very high" and not even the chance of rain in forecasts through to Friday.

Gympie region today can expect a temperature range from 8C to 29C.

But then comes the summer heat, with Wednesday ranging from 8C to 32C, Thursday from 8C to 33C and Friday 11C to 34C.

The nearest thing to rfelief will come on Saturday, with a maximum still in the 30s - 31C, up from a minimum of 12C, with mostly sunny conditions and continuing light winds.

Saturday's forecast brings the only hope of rain, but nothing a prident punter would bet on.

A five percent chance is the best the bureau can predict for parched Gympie region residents.

Sun protection is recommended virtually all day throughout the week a UV index of 7 (high) today and tomorrow and 8 (very high) on Wednesday and Thursday.

bureau of meteorology forecasts summer 2019 weather
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Dog squad called in for alleged Coast car thief

    premium_icon Dog squad called in for alleged Coast car thief

    News A police dog squad was called in after a man allegedly evaded police on a stolen motorbike on the Coast overnight.

    Spine injuries to young woman in Noosa crash

    premium_icon Spine injuries to young woman in Noosa crash

    News A young woman has sustained spinal injuries after a single crash at Weyba Downs...

    Shark sighting forces closure of popular beach

    premium_icon Shark sighting forces closure of popular beach

    News Lifeguards at Sunshine Beach took no chances, closing the beach after a shark was...

    TRAGIC: Tributes flow for woman killed in crash

    premium_icon TRAGIC: Tributes flow for woman killed in crash

    News Family and friends posted brief tributes on social media