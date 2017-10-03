Heat and dry no problems for Great Horse Ride

IN STEP: The Light Horse leading the parade down Kilkivan's main street as part of the Great Horse Ride.

HOT weather and tinder-dry conditions did not stop this year's Great Kilkivan Horse Ride from being a rousing success.

KGHR president Steve Horseman said the weekend event was remarkable given the challenges it faced this year.

"Not withstanding the weather last Friday and Saturday, we consider the whole event a success,” Mr Horseman said.

"While trail numbers were certainly depleted from last year, that was to be expected, with many intending participants kept away by the predicted scorching conditions or the need to care for stock on their own properties.”

The dramatic turn-around in the weather left Horse Ride organisers bemused, with flood warning predictions for the Wide Bay region illustrating the difficulties of planning complex, outdoor events.

Trail Boss of the Widgee rides on both Friday and Saturday, Olivia Sweeney, praised the responsiveness of riders to the adverse weather on Friday and Saturday.

"It was an extreme heat wave and the extreme horses and riders turned up and conquered the trail conditions. I'm so proud of them all,” Ms Sweeney said.

It was not only Gympie residents who took part.

Peter and Carol Rogerson from Wodonga in Victoria were preparing to resume their fossicking adventure after happening upon the event as they headed for Lightning Ridge.

They are 13 weeks into the first road trip of their retirement and hoped to go to the Cape in 2018.

"If we do that trip, we'll make sure it coincides with your 2018 event,” Mr Rogerson said.

"We love this area, especially because of the hills and the fossicking opportunities.”

Secretary Rosie Fitzgerald praised the practical and generous support from Bill Fallon who donated the use of a truck, water pods and tractor, and Craig Camp- bell's donation of the use of a water truck to spray the dusty showground's roads.

"We are once again enormously grateful to the many people like Bill and Craig - the overall spirit associated with this year's event has been uplifting,” Ms Fitzgerald said.

She also thanked the event's sponsors including Gympie Regional Council, Tom Grady Rural Supplies, Ken Mills Toyota and Rainbow Beach Meats.

The Kilkivan Kindergarten, Kilkivan P&C, Widgee P&C, Widgee Pony Club, Murgon Men's Shed, Kilkivan Men's Shed, Kilkivan CWA and Kilkivan State School all helped in the lead-up and throughout the weekend festivities.