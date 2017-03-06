Hearts set on discovery for 2017 short film festival

GOOD AS GOLD: In keeping with Gympie's 150th birthday celebrations, ghe theme of this year's Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival is ,discovery'.

SUBMISSIONS for Gympie's 10th Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival have just opened, and this year there is a special focus.

The festival runs from October 5-8 and the 10th anniversary program will be bigger than ever - with a careful selection of 150 short films across all genres and from every part of the world.

Heart of Gold's artistic director, Emily Avila is creating a special programming focus for 2017.

"It's 150 years since striking gold in the festival's hometown so this year our theme is 'discovery',” Ms Avila said.

"I'm looking for short films that shine a light on sidelined topics, peoples or regions of the world.

"We also continue with our aim to program films that are uplifting, heartwarming and that resonate emotionally with our audiences, as well as supporting emerging Australian filmmakers and film students.”

In 2016, Heart of Gold programmed an incredibly high standard of short films including 40 Australian premieres and films from top international festivals Cannes, Sundance, Berlinale and Venice.

Past winners of the Heart of Gold Best Short film award include James Lucas and Mat Kirkby for The Phone Call (2014) and Lucy Gaffy for Dream Baby (2016), who went on to win an Academy Award and an AACTA respectively.

The festival is the biggest short film festival in Queensland and Ms Avila is particularly excited

about this year.

"Our 10th festival will be the biggest and best yet - 150 films, plus all the workshops, family activities, gala events and filmmaker discussions we can fit into a four-day program that will cater to filmmakers, film lovers and local audiences,” she said.

"Our festival is so well-loved by those who attend - the Heart of Gold audience treasures short film and this is what makes screening at Heart of Gold such a delight for filmmakers.”

With a top prize of $5000 and a total prize pool of $10,000, selected shorts compete for a range of jury awards, which this year include Best Short Film, Best Australian Short Film, Best Student Short Film, Best Cinematography, Best Script, Gympie Gold Award, Screener's Choice Award and Most Inspiring True Story.

Submissions via FilmFreeway have an earlybird deadline of May 31 with the final deadline July 31.

For more information about the festival, visit www.heartofgold.com.au.

