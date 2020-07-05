Menu
Shark attack victim Matthew Tratt and wife Kayla
News

‘Hearts hurting’: Tributes flow for shark attack victim

by Greg Stolz
5th Jul 2020 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIBUTES are flowing for a Sunshine Coast dad who was fatally mauled by a shark off Fraser Island on Saturday.

Matthew Tratt, 34, was spear fishing with his brother off Indian Head when he was attacked by a shark about 2pm.

Mr Tratt's brother managed to get him up onto rocks on the headland where bystanders, including an off-duty doctor and nurse, worked frantically for almost an hour to revive him.

A Queensland Ambulance Service emergency team winched down by the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter also worked on Mr Tratt but his injuries were too severe and he died at the scene.

Mr Tratt, an air-conditioning contractor from Buderim, was a father of two and keen fisherman.

Shark attack victim Matthew Tratt and wife Kayla.
His grieving widow Kayla posted a photo of the two of them together on Facebook overnight.

"We can't comprehend what you are going though right now Kayla," friend Stacey Bates posted beneath the profile pic.

"Our hearts are hurting for you and the kids so much.

"This is a gorgeous photo, you have so many pictures and beautiful memories to cherish in your heart forever."

Friend Wayne Stievano also took to Facebook to voice his heartbreak.

"Still can't believe your (sic) gone Matthew Tratt," he posted.

"You were taken way too early, you always had my back in the water, I only wish I could of been there today to have yours.

"We love you and miss you buddy, until we meet again, rest easy mate."

The couple have two children.
