Heartfelt thank you from returned Gympie residents

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

MY WIFE and I have recently returned to Gympie after 12 months in a retirement village near Brisbane.

Luckily we were able to escape their clutches albeit at quite an expense. We contacted Margaret Cochrane to purchase a property (eventually successful) but due to circumstances beyond our control our funds from the sale of the villa in the retirement village were not released for about five weeks.

Margaret found us accommodation in Gympie for this five-week period and also went out of her way to assist us in any way that she could to make this difficult time as easy for us as she could.

We wish to thank Margaret publicly, not only for the service she and her business provided but also for her kindness during this trying time.

Darryl and Marcia Forster,

Gympie