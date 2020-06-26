Heartfelt farewell from Gympie Times GM

Tracey McKean General Manager at the Gympie Times and all round excellent person.

IT IS with much sadness that I put together some words for the final printed copy of The Gympie Times - my team and I, along with a lot of the community, have heavy hearts today. The loss will have a far-reaching effect and it is certainly a sad sign of the times.

We will miss the smell of the ink and the feel of turning each page to find out what is happening in our region.

I would like to take this opportunity to firstly thank you our loyal readers.

Words can't express how much gratitude we have for every one of you who, over the years, have had the paper home delivered, bought one from a local store and have subscribed to our online news.

Also, a huge thanks to our local businesses who have put their trust in their local newspaper to promote their products and services via advertising in our print editions and on our website. Thank you to our retail outlets - from newsagents to convenience stores - who have been there of a morning when locals call in to pick up their daily newspaper.

I would like to recognise our contributors who have shared stories from outlying areas, rural news, our history plus weekly cartoons depicting the best or worst of what was topical.

Thank you to the community groups including charities, sporting clubs and many others that shared their news and kept the region informed and entertained.

On May 28, we received the shocking news that our printed product would no longer exist after today, Saturday June 27, 2020.

As part of that announcement many employees from regional publications across Queensland and New South Wales were made redundant, heartbreakingly quite a few of them were from our Gympie Times office.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank each of them for their hard work and loyal service to The Gympie Times - together they have spent a total of 233 years working at The Gympie Times. We really are like family.

As my 34 years at The Gympie Times have come to an end, I am very proud to say that this newspaper was kicking goals and often showed a lot of the bigger publications how it was done.

I would like to recognise and thank all current and former employees I have had the pleasure to work with.

Going forward I would like to extend my best wishes to the remaining editorial staff who will work from their home to bring you Gympie's news via our digital website.

This team will carry on the name and continue to provide the latest Gympie news as it happens.

by Tracey McKean, general manager The Gympie Times