'Heartbroken but hopeful': Dan's wife keeps bedside vigil

STAYING STRONG: Di Podetti with her husband Dan, has faith in his strong fighting spirit to pull him through a serious motorbike accident. Tegan Maree Photography

THE wife of a Wolvi man critically injured in a motorbike accident will be forever thankful for the small things that kept her husband alive on Saturday night when he crashed into a fallen tree covering Rainbow Beach Rd.

Dan Podetti was thrown 15m from his bike when he crashed into the tree on a dark crest while riding home from work.

A second vehicle later ran into the tree and sustained minor damage, but Dan was not found until a third vehicle swerved to avoid the second vehicle, landing the swerving driver in a spot where he noticed the injured rider and called for help.

Di Podetti is now by her husband's bedside, where he lies in intensive care in an induced coma at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

He has major head injuries including a fractured skull and swelling, bruising and bleeding of the brain, a broken jaw, collarbone, shoulder and eight broken ribs and weakened lungs.

"Things all fell into place that night that played a part in him finding Dan and getting him help," Mrs Podetti said.

"It was a tragic accident - nothing could have been done to stop it - nobody's to blame."

"(It) makes you shudder - those few tiny decisions helped saved his life."

Mrs Podetti, who has five children with Dan aged between 18 and 8, is putting her faith in her husband's fighting spirit and so is the community behind the well-respected security guard "who would give anyone the shirt off his back."

"I'm heartbroken - a little bit numb, but hopeful," Mrs Podetti said.

"He's got signs there that it's worth fighting for.

"He's very, very strong. He's still fighting and we're still fighting with him."

Yesterday he remained in a critically stable condition.

Donations can be made to the Podetti family at: www.gofundme.com/the-podetti-family