26°
News

Heartbreaking terror toll felt in Gympie

Arthur Gorrie
| 23rd May 2017 6:24 PM
CLOSE TO HOME: Gem and Nick Green originally came from the near-Manchester region.
CLOSE TO HOME: Gem and Nick Green originally came from the near-Manchester region. Arthur Gorrie

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HEARTBREAKING, but life must go on.

That was the essence of Gympie's response from British and Australian-born residents yesterday.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking,” Nick Green of Gympie's PC Place said yesterday.

The former resident of Wolverhampton, near Manchester, said the really sad part was the demographic involved, "younger kids and teenagers out for the night or being taken there by their parents”.

"You could imagine parents taking a group of kids and saying 'Have a good night' and then this happens,” he said.

"Lucky, I suppose, that I didn't know anyone there, as far as we know.

"We haven't heard any bad news from family or friends yet anyway,” he said.

"We were actually listening to the Wolverhampton radio - that's where we're from - and there was this lady who'd actually heard the explosion from the train station, which is very close and then saw all these kids bleeding and hurt.

"Manchester is our nearest international airport and we would go to big events either there or in Birmingham because they have two big stadiums.”

Their fellow Briton, teacher Michael Bonney, said the terrorists would not achieve their objectives.

"I'm from London but I have family around the Manchester area,” he said.

"I'm very patriotic. It's shocking and it's really saddening.

"Really young people who haven't done any harm to anyone are the victims, just going for a night out with their friends and a good time.

"Even those who haven't been injured will carry this with them.

"They'll be haunted by it for a very long time.”

But, he says, British people will keep on keeping on, even in the face of tragedy and horror.

"I was in London for the London Tube bombing and it didn't break people's spirits.

"It will bring Manchester and England and Britain together.

"Terrorists aren't going to defeat the British. They will make us come together as one.

"They'll try to cause chaos and division but they will fail,” he said.

"When they bombed the London Tube, people made an effort to carry on with their normal lives.

"We walked to work. We didn't catch the train, but we carried on with life as normal other than that.

"That'll be the reaction of British people to this.”

People involved in sport and music around Gympie also predicted that the show would, and must, go on.

Rugby league fan Ron Thorburn said he was positive there would be no disruption to the coming State of Origin match.

"I hope not,” he said. "The terrorists win if we're scared.”

Gympie Muster program manager Jeff Chandler felt the same.

"I don't think Australians are easy to intimidate,” he said.

"Everyone's pretty concerned and we're aware of security, but we're not going to let something like that stop us going to events, like the State of Origin or the Muster.

"It's incredibly sad but not a sign of a real threat to most people's safety,” he said.

Police were cautiously confident yesterday that regional areas were not in significant danger.

"Australia at a national level has maintained its terrorism alert level at probable,” a police spokesman said.

"Queenslanders are urged to be vigilant but to go about their daily lives as usual.”

He said one important security precaution is to not reveal details.

Gympie Times

Topics:  ariana grande manchester manchester massacre pc place terror

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Heartbreaking terror toll felt in Gympie

Heartbreaking terror toll felt in Gympie

Heartbreaking terror act but Gympie people will soldier on

Lifeguard cleared of Rainbow Beach slashing

Gympie District Court House, Channon Street, Gympie. August 11, 2015.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times

An end to the exhaustive four-day trial

Great promotions for the Gympie region

Mayor Mick Curran presents his weekly column

Those responsible have turned their back on humanity

Sometimes it's hard to find the right words

Local Partners

Cochrane jersey is cream of the crop

Despite a downpour, the Supreme Dairy Cow was unveiled at this years Gympie Show

Drunk woman crashed into oncoming car

The woman refused to have her breath tested for alcohol.

Alcohol fuels wild ride through town

From little things, big fun grows at Theebine

FUN FOR ALL: Theebine State School students with prizes up for grabs at their June 3 trivia night (Back from left) P&C secretary Malinda Masters, president Ashleigh Jensen and (kneeling) Mackenzie Casey, (middle row) Kiaya Daniels, Beau Daniels, Arafin Koch, Oscar Koch, Tayleelah Bristow, Indy Paulsen, (front row) Richard Dean, Rhianna Casey, Indi Crossley, Liam Spies, Zack Walters, Ruby Casey and Sophia Bristow. In front with trophy plaque Eric McIntosh.

Theebine State School trivia night fun

Hats on to beating cancer at Widgee

COME ONE, COME ALL: Lynlie Cross places another sign at Widgee, letting everyone know its time for Widgee Craft Group's annual Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

Widgee Craft Group ready for big cancer morning tea

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Concert death toll revised up to 22, tour suspended

TWENTY-TWO people have been killed and at least 59 people have been injured following a terror attack in Manchester

Casual Keanu says fame is ‘cool’

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

NOBODY expected much of John Wick when it was released in 2014.

Ariana Grande breaks her silence after fatal blast

According to reports quoting witnesses, a mass emergency evacuation was prompted after explosions were heard at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert in the arena.

The entertainment industry is in shock after attack on concert

Pitch Perfect star suing Woman’s Day over ‘liar’ articles

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

REBEL Wilson's career destroyed by grubby campaign, court hears.

Seven Year Switch: The boner to end all boners

Johnny’s outraged over claims he has a cracked boner.

She gulps. Her face says it all.

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

And our visiting humpback whales also make appearance.

Celebrity sex tapes: Where does all that money go?

Basically, did Paris and Kim earn fortunes from their videos?

BALI HAI TRANQUILITY

2 Sentinel Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 3 $330,000

A huge 1433m2 of tropical wonderland surrounds this unusual home with timber floors, doors and fretwork giving it a special feeling of peace on entering the lovely...

TUCKED AWAY FROM THE WORLD BUT STILL CLOSE TO EVERYTHING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Call Jaimi Thomas now on 0400 224 948 to see this lowset brick home. This well maintained home will not disappoint. Once inside you will discover 3 doubled...

GIVE ME A HOME AMONG THE GUM TREES....

10 Challenger Ct, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land 0 0 $89,000

Situated in a quiet court is this terrific level quarter acre block just waiting for a new owner to build a dream home. This is sandy and well drained with lovely...

Horse Riding Heaven

Oakview 4600

Rural 3 1 $590,000

470 acres of getaway, from rolling pastures to ironbark ridges . There is direct access to the Kingaroy Kilkivan Rail Trail which is in the process of being set up...

GREAT LOCATION!

40 Glen Eden Drive, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 4 $319,000

Excellent investment opportunity. Low set brick home on 800 square metres. 3 bedrooms, main with walk in robe and ensuite. Separate lounge, kitchen/dining room...

PRICE, VIEWS, SPACE AND CONVENIENCE

45 Inglewood Road, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 2 $239,000

This property offers far more than meets the eye. With 3 spacious bedrooms, with built-in robes and window air-conditioner in the main bedroom and ceiling fans in...

GIVE ME A HOME AMONG THE GUM TREES....

10 Challenger Ct, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land 0 0 $89,000

Situated in a quiet court is this terrific level quarter acre block just waiting for a new owner to build a dream home. This is sandy and well drained with lovely...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

17 Lockhart Road, Victory Heights 4570

4 2 6 Auction

Featuring a quality highset brick home on 1.93Ha (5 acres approx.) within minutes of Gympie. Dual living with 4 bedrooms, ducted air-conditioning, ceiling fans...

WANTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TO ENJOY THE RURAL LIFESTYLE !!

67 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

4 1 2 $320,000

With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...

3.02 ACRES AT THE DAWN

47 Witham Road, The Dawn 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $189,000

Looking for a vacant block of land? Then look no further this rare block has just become available. Located in the desirable The Dawn area, the block measures...

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!