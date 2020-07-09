Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wildlife rescuers captured the moment a grief-stricken male kangaroo stood comfortingly beside his female mate and her joey after the pair were hit by a car.
Wildlife rescuers captured the moment a grief-stricken male kangaroo stood comfortingly beside his female mate and her joey after the pair were hit by a car.
Pets & Animals

Heartbreaking image of a male roo mourning his female mate

by Ian Royall
9th Jul 2020 7:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

This heartbreaking image of a male kangaroo grieving over the body of a dead female roo was captured by wildlife rescuers north of Yarra Glen.

The female roo and six-month-old joey, had been hit by a car and left for dead.

Wildlife shelter volunteers found the tragic scene on Wednesday morning.

The male adult roo was seen stroking the body his dead mate.

The male joey, which they called Floyd, was retrieved from the dead mother's pouch but he died soon after at a nearby shelter.

Rescuers Vicki Lloyd-Smith and Pam Roxon, who took the image, wanted to share the images to show the world that kangaroos felt real pain and compassion.

Nikki Sutterby, president of the Australian Society for Kangaroos, that roos were

sensitive, family animals with close and complex social structures.

"They are regularly witnessed in the wild and in care actively protecting their family, showing deep loyalty and affection and distress and grief when they die,'' Ms Sutterby said.

ian.royall@news.com.au

Originally published as Heartbreaking image of a male roo mourning his female mate

kangaroo wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man, 38, assaulted as he camped at Tiaro overnight

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man, 38, assaulted as he camped at Tiaro overnight

        News A man suffered head and facial injuries stemming from the mystery late night incident.

        Gympie remembers Tatts Hotel 30 years on from devastating fire

        premium_icon Gympie remembers Tatts Hotel 30 years on from devastating...

        News One resident remembered seeing the ‘orange flames lighting up the sky’ as the...

        Gympie cops healthy helping of rain with more on the way

        premium_icon Gympie cops healthy helping of rain with more on the way

        News Rainfall comes as the region wakes up to its warmest start of the month.

        $4m, 12 projects, 122 jobs coming to Gympie region

        premium_icon $4m, 12 projects, 122 jobs coming to Gympie region

        News The plan to drive Gympie region’s COVID-19 recovery has been revealed.