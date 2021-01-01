HEARTBREAKING: 10 tragedies that rocked Gympie in 2020
Every year, tragic events unfold across the region, and 2020 was no different.
In memory of the lives that were lost and other heartbreaking events, The Gympie Times has put together a list of 10 tragedies that rocked Gympie this year.
1. Two young men dead in Teewah Beach drowning tragedy
Two young men died and a child was taken to hospital after a drowning tragedy at Teewah Beach in the Gympie region on December 5.
Emergency services were called to Teewah Beach, Noosa North Shore at around 2.35pm in response to a drowning incident that resulted in the deaths of two men, aged in their mid 30s.
The men were later revealed as Richard Catbagan from Dalby and his brother-in-law Denny Jade Caballa from Kingaroy.
2. Gunalda crash victims “most caring couple you’ll meet”
Lindsay and Robyn Jensen, reportedly from Glenwood, were travelling with their beloved border collies in early March when their car collided with an SUV in Gunalda, killing them both on impact.
Lindsay’s brother Lyle Jensen said the world had lost two of the “kindest people you’ll ever meet”.
3. Gympie mourns much-loved resident dead in horror crash
The Gympie and Cooloola communities were in mourning over the loss of one of their own in a horrible two car crash at Tinana.
74-year-old Bev Nimmo was killed when her red Toyota Corolla collided with a white RV heading north on the Iindah Rd West Bruce Highway on-ramp.
“I‘ll remember her as the loveable lady she was, she had a very dry sense of humour. She made us all laugh and that’s how we’ll remember her,” Bev’s friend Marlene Owen said.
4. Family, friends to farewell a young life taken too soon
Much-loved local man Jorn Gilbert-Hall, 21, died in hospital after a terrible crash on August 6 on Yabba Creek Rd, Imbil.
His mother, Elle Hall, was one of the first auxiliary firefighters on scene – and she helped cut back the roof of the crumpled Toyota Camry before hopping in the back seat and holding her critically injured son.
He was flown to hospital in Brisbane, but died days later.
He was farewelled by the community that loved him so much in Imbil on August 18.
5. Valley mum remembered as incomparable, a real character
Ree Sutton lost her year long battle with cancer and will be sorely missed in the Imbil community.
Ree’s heartbroken partner Paul Mines described her as “incomparable” and said he never knew anyone else like her.
Ree battled cancer for nearly a year, and a couple of months back moved back to Shell Harbour in NSW to be closer to her two children.