Heartache after teen killed by Lamborghini

The parents of Sophia Naismith, who was killed by a Lamborghini driver in 2019, have spoken about the "senseless" loss.

Pia Vogrin and Luke Naismith fronted the media after Alexander Campbell, the man accused of causing their 15-year-old daughter's death by dangerous driving, was ordered to stand trial in the District Court.

"We hope to see some justice for the senseless loss of our daughter Sophia," Mr Naismith said.

Campbell was charged after his $330,000 Lamborghini Huracan - which had personalised number plate "PSYKO" at the time - veered onto the footpath on Morphett Road, in Glengowrie in June 2019.

The incident killed Miss Naismith and injured her friend Jordyn Callea.

Sophia Naismith's parents Pia Vogrin and Luke Naismith leaving the Adelaide Magistrates Court after Alexander Campbell was committed to stand trial over the fatal crash which killed their daughter, Sophia. Picture: Supplied

Defence lawyer Craig Caldicott argued Mr Campbell's Lamborghini was only travelling at 53km/h in the lead-up to the incident, before the car's tyres lost traction about 58m north of the crash site, causing the vehicle to veer sideways.

He also said there was no evidence to suggest the car's electronic stability control system was turned on; meaning the vehicle was travelling in sports mode.

"There doesn't appear to be skid marks indicating anything else. It appeared it was traction," Mr Caldicott told the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

"Just prior to the collision, there was moderate acceleration when he lost control of the vehicle.

Sophia Naismith was just 15 when she was killed.

"The persons who were at or about the scene … all indicated the Lamborghini was travelling at or under the speed limit on the night in question."

Mr Caldicott said his client was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, he was not distracted and there was "no case to answer for".

However, the prosecution argued there was evidence there was "aggressive acceleration" and the car was in sports mode.

"There are warnings in the manual in relation to sport mode so we can't accept a person in his position be unaware of the warnings," they said.

Alexander Campbell (right) did not comment as he left court on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Morgan Sette

Chief Magistrate Mary-Louise Hribal ruled there was a case to answer for, and Campbell pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing harm by dangerous driving and driving without due care.

She ordered him to appear in the District Court in May.

Outside court, Mr Caldicott said he was disappointed by the decision.

"I thought there was no case to answer and, unfortunately, her honour found that there's a case to answer and the matter will proceed to the District Court," he told reporters.

"It is clearly a case where there was no alcohol, no drugs, no inattention and it was moderate acceleration."

He said the crash was currently "very much unexplained" and his client is "absolutely devastated".

"He's just a hardworking young man whose got a young family and he's just trying to get on with his life," he said.

Campbell did not comment as he left the court with his supporters and legal team.

