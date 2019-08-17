Menu
Luke Mossey sent flying through the air
News

Heart-stopping moment rider sent flying

by Gary Stonehouse
17th Aug 2019 12:54 PM

BRITISH Superbiker Luke Mossey was lucky to escape with just a fractured leg after a terrifying crash yesterday.

The 26-year-old, from Cambridge, was sent flying through the air after coming off his bike during testing at Cadwell Park circuit in Lincolnshire.

Amazingly, the OMG racer was back at the scene of his horrifying moment less than 24 hours later as a spectator.

Mossey's dramatic flying crash was caught on camera as he lost balance and went hurtling around six feet off the ground for around 20m before sickeningly thumping to the ground and skidding over the track on to the opposite grassy verge.

His bike crashed behind him, following him across the width of the track as at least one spectator could be heard shouting in fear and shock.

The Suzuki man was rushed to a nearby hospital for a scan on his leg.

Miraculously, Mossey sustained only minor injuries and has vowed to return to action in a few weeks.

"Quick update after yesterday's off I have a hairline fracture in the top of my leg nothing serious but with the nature of Cadwell it's just to risky to try and ride, big thanks to the medical team and I'll be back at Oulton in a few weeks time! Ciao @OfficialBSB @OMGRacingUK," Mossey tweeted.

And Bennetts British Superbike Championship would later provide another positive update as they shared footage of the crash.

"That was a big one! @LukeMossey12 sustained a hairline fracture in his leg after this crash during the test at @CadwellPark yesterday evening but he is back spectating today! Captured by @OMGRacingUK," they wrote.

The OMG team are calling up Superstock 1000 rider Billy McConnell as his replacement.

This story originally appeared on The Sun was reproduced with permission.

