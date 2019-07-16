Heart of Gold volunteers share love for Winter Trees on Mary

Heart of Gold volunteers Claudia Granshaw, Marilyn Dean and Robyn Bowman get ready for Winter Trees on Mary in Gympie tomorrow night.

SUPPORTING the Mary Street traders, working together and having fun - that's what Mary Street's Winter Trees on Mary street party tomorrow means to Heart of Gold volunteers.

Regular yarn bomber and volunteer Robyn Bowman has combined screen-printing, applique, embroidery and crochet to create 'hearty' decorations for the Heart of Gold tree.

'This year's tree cosy wrap features hearts galore, a nod to Heart of Gold Short Film Festival's goal to touch our hearts,' said festival manager Paula Jayne.

'It takes a village to raise a yarn-bombed tree - Wendy Boraso to crochet, Sandra Ross and Joyce Dickenson to stitch, Marilyn Dean to source some remnant fabrics, people who donate fabric to op shops, even a neighbour who gave me a heart-shaped button,' said Robyn.

Robyn's mother Joyce who hand-appliqued hearts on to fabric squares is Heart of Gold's oldest yarn bomber at 95.

Volunteers will be in Mary Street during the evening to spread the word about Heart of Gold's winter fundraiser and 2019 program sneak peek - the audience's favourite short films on screen at the Civic Centre, on this Sunday July 21.

Heart of Gold Short Film Festival's tree is located at the top end of Mary Street near Mia Bella.

For more information please visit heartofgold.com.au

About Heart of Gold

Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival is an annual love affair of brilliant short films, acclaimed features, epic parties, live music, filmmaker Q+A's, interactive masterclasses and hearty discussions with delicious food and wine.

The heart of short film in Queensland, Gympie comes alive with film lovers from far and wide to celebrate short films that are uplifting, heart-warming and inspirational during Queensland's

biggest short film festival, Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival on the first weekend in October.

Heart of Gold programs carefully-crafted short films from around the world that deeply resonate with the viewer. The four-day program includes up to 30 sessions of shorts from all genres that best capture Heart of Gold's vision to screen films that are heart-warming, thought-provoking and entertaining. The films can be edgy, they can be ground-breaking and they can be downright hilarious - as long as they beat with a good, strong heart.

Selected shorts compete for a range of jury awards, which this year include but are not limited to: Best Short Film, Best Australian Short Film, Best Student Short Film and the Gympie Gold Award, with prizes that range from $500 to $5000 in value.

Over eleven years, Heart of Gold has become renowned for its high-quality international program, which is largely thanks to a very unique, two-part screening system. The films are first viewed by the festival's artistic director and passed onto small screener groups, who gather in lounge-rooms across Gympie to review and score the countless, cherished submissions. This makes Heart of Gold films not only treasured by the community around them, but also sure to stand the test of time nationally and abroad.

With films from renowned international festivals such as Cannes, Sundance, Berlinale and Venice, past winners of the Heart of Gold Best Short film award include James Lucas and Mat Kirkby for The Phone Call (2014) and Lucy Gaffy for Dream Baby (2016), who went on to win an Academy Award and an AACTA respectively.

For more information about the festival, please visit: www.heartofgold.com.au

