Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

HEART HEALTH: Don't put off getting a check-up

Carlie Walker
by
28th Feb 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER Coast residents at risk of heart disease can now receive timely medical advice thanked to the creation of a new Medicare item for heart health checks.

Federal member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said from April 1 the dedicated item would be available for doctors and patients to assess the risk of heart disease.

"Heart disease is Australia's biggest killer, and the Liberal National Government is deeply committed to tackling this problem," Mr O'Brien said.

"One Australian dies of cardiovascular disease every 12 minutes, and one Australian experiences a heart attack or stroke every five minutes, so these Medicare-funded health checks will ensure people can access timely checks and help save lives."

More Stories

fchealth fraser coast heart llew o'brien
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    9 Gympie drink,drug drivers named and shamed

    premium_icon 9 Gympie drink,drug drivers named and shamed

    News These offenders have been named and shamed as part of efforts to deter dangerous driving in future.

    • 28th Feb 2019 10:15 AM
    Stop the highway campaign to save 'Gympie Pyramid'

    premium_icon Stop the highway campaign to save 'Gympie Pyramid'

    News Land rights activists claim by-pass will wreck sacred site

    George Pell’s ultimate indignity

    George Pell’s ultimate indignity

    Crime Cardinal George Pell’s life in prison: ‘He won’t be safe’

    Why Pell’s accuser was so compelling

    Why Pell’s accuser was so compelling

    News It’s shocking, it’s incomprehensible and to some, it’s unbelievable