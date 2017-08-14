Heart-breaking reason for opposing same sex marriage

SAME SEX MARRIAGE: These two letters offer opposing views on the topic.

Anti-gay opinions are hateful and discriminator

WHY is this even a debate?

Why do other Australian citizens (politicians included obviously) get to have a say on what another Australian citizen should be able to do, more specifically what they can't do?

I'll never understand this.

I reckon I've seen just about every argument under the sun as to why same sex marriage should not be legalised.

Religion seems to be a big one, but another argument that many seem to use is the old "I grew up in a time where being gay was wrong”.

That statement in itself breaks my heart.

Why was it ever wrong?

Why should a human being ever be made to feel bad about how they feel and who they are?

What makes you any better than them?

Others say voicing their anti-gay opinions is just that, their opinion and deserve to do so as people in favour of same sex marriage/the gay community loudly support it. I'll tell you why you shouldn't voice your anti-gay opinions; because it's hateful.

It's discriminatory.

You aren't the one in a community of people that have to sit around and still wait for a law to be passed so you can get married.

A man and a woman can be drunk, they can know each other for a day and get married. How backwards is that?

Just recently, a business in the Cooloola area went so far as to display a sign out the front of their business, urging others not to vote for same sex marriage.

Is this really happening in this day and age?

Are people still so blind to the fact that everyone deserves to be accepted and to feel equal?

I thought we'd progressed.

I think plain and simple what it comes down to is the fact we are all humans.

What human has the right to neglect another human of such a basic right?

It's time some people took a step back and had a think, in my opinion.

Maddie Steele,

Gympie

God will stop listening

MADAM, with regard to Bruce Devereaux's reported comment that "most opponents of the change (to same sex marriage) of being old and bigoted” (The Gympie Times, August 9).

With age comes experience, and with experience comes wisdom. I fear greatly for our younger generations.

They have had it so good (comparatively) for their entire lives and have become so spoilt that they have no concept of what things can really be like.

I am old enough to have seen what life can be like and those older than myself have experienced it (including a world war).

When was the last time that Bruce even saw a non-disposable nappy, and how would he be without all that government (family) support that he receives?

Human nature does everything that it can to decide for itself what is right and what it is wrong and in doing so will do everything that it can to justify doing that and to justify the decisions that it makes. There is only one true standard for true morals and that is God's law. The physical House of Israel was called out of Egypt to be a physical example to the rest of mankind of God's system of governance.

That system of governance was based on God's commandments, statutes and laws. Under the Covenants that the House of Israel agreed to there came (with their compliance) physical and material blessings and (with their non compliance) physical and material curses.

Time and time again when Israel became well off and prosperous as a result of their submission to God's governance they would turn against God and bring upon themselves the curses of the Covenants. Is this not exactly the condition of this nation at this time?

Who needs God, most will say. Well let me tell you, "In our distress we will cry to God early but the day is coming that He will not hear us.”

Alan L Haack,

Pie Creek