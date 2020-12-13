Menu
Paramedics assist a man at Emu Park on Saturday night after he suffered a heart attack. Photo courtesy: RACQ Capricorn Rescue.
News

Heart attack stops Coast Christmas gathering

Darryn Nufer
13th Dec 2020 7:30 AM
THE RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was called to Emu Park late last night after a man suffered a heart attack and collapsed in his home.

The chopper was dispatched at 11.30pm to assist paramedics with the victim in his seventies.

It was family members visiting for Christmas who called Triple Zero.

The man was treated in his home by Queensland Ambulance Service officers before being taken to the Emu Park airstrip to meet up with the Capricorn Rescue doctor.

There, he was stabilised before being placed in the aircraft and flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

emu park heart attack racq capricorn rescue helicopter
