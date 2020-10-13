Hearing set for man accused of brutal Gympie stabbing murder

The man accused of stabbing Tylor Bell (pictured above) appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

THE man accused of stabbing a father of five to death at a Gympie intersection on Father’s Day last year appeared from jail in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Alex Robert Smart, 27, is accused of murdering Tylor “TJ” Bell after an alleged brutal daylight stabbing at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Monkland St on September 1, last year.

Mr Bell died from his injuries in Prince Charles Hospital on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

The Gympie man is also accused of possessing a knife in public on the same day as the alleged murder, and possessing a knife in public the day before, on August 31, as well as an explosives charge.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan set Mr Smart down for a committal hearing on February 16 with his appearance required.

He remains in custody.