Hearing for tenant who allegedly headbutted 80yo landlord

A tenant who allegedly headbutted his 80-year-old landlord after an argument intends to plead not guilty in a hearing.

Dylan Colin Connor, 21 faced Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday, charged with serious assault of person over 60 and breaching bail.

Palmwoods Police Station officer-in-charge Kevin Crowley told the Daily Connor and a female had moved into a Chevallum residence less than a week prior to the alleged assault which happened on February 26.

“It will be alleged that the alleged offender approached the (alleged) victim whilst he was doing some plumbing work on the property and they became involved in a verbal argument, which ended with the (alleged) victim (allegedly) receiving a headbutt to the face,” Sgt Crowley said.

“This (allegedly) resulted in significant bruising and swelling to the victim’s face, but no fractures or more serious injuries.”

The alleged victim was an 80-year-old man who was the owner of the residence Connor and the female were renting.

Connor was arrested on March 31 and given bail.

Connor told the court on Wednesday he wanted the matters adjourned to get in contact with his “normal solicitor.”

“Do you get in trouble that much that you’ve got a normal solicitor?” asked magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist.

“Give or take,” Connor replied.

The court heard Connor had allegedly breached his bail conditions.

“They’re very hard bail conditions to get to and from,” he told the court.

Mr Stjernqvist reminded him that it was in lieu of being in custody.

“I understand that but the charges shouldn’t be laid anyway,” Connor said.

Connor told the court he was intending to plead not guilty.

“So you say you’ve got some justification for assaulting someone over 60?,” Mr Stjernqvist asked.

“I wasn’t assaulting him. That’s what the court system is for – to find out the truth,” he replied.

“I would like to press charges, there’s a lot more to this.”

The matter was adjourned to August 5 to determine witness availability for a hearing.