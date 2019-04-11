Healthy soil is the base for customer taste for this family

FRESH APPROACH: Karen Jarling and her husband Warren McEwan with children Jonte and Hamish McEwan on their Glastonbury property.

LEEROY TODD

A GLASTONBURY family representing seven generations of farmers is passionate about the importance of regenerative farming.

Karen Jarling, her husband Warren McEwan and children Jonte and Hamish have run their CGL Beef business for eight years, but have farmed without chemicals for more than 10 years after a mystery illness, loosely diagnosed from chemical intolerance.

"While never heavy users of chemicals, the decision was taken to never use any chemicals ever again,” Mrs Jarling said.

"We were producing these amazing grass-fed, chemical-free, 'tasty-as' organic cattle. It just didn't seem right to send them off to the mish-mash that is the cattle saleyards and so we decided to start selling directly to the public. That's when we started Clean Green and Local (CGL) Beef.”

FLAVOUR LAID ON: Karen Jarling with her paddock raised chooks. LEEROY TODD

Mrs Jarling said regenerative farming in the long scheme of things was a far healthier approach.

"Farmers and food producers who use phrases such as holistic, sustainable and regenerative are all trying to do better. They do this by improving the ability of their soils to function well and to do better by the animals under their care.”

"After all, farmers can plant as many trees as they like, and shepherd all the soil microbiology under the sun, but if the goods they produce don't taste fantastic, customers aren't going to pay much attention.”

Karen and Warren regularly attend regenerative farming workshops.

"I recently returned from Inverell after participating in a three-day workshop with international soil expert Dr Nicole Masters from New Zealand,” she said.

"To hear success stories from around the world gives you confidence in what you know and fuels the desire to learn more about regenerative agriculture for food production.

"We've all heard that very old saying 'Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food?' and now in 2019 more and more of the medical world are taking this thought to heart. As we the consumers learn more about the massive influence our gut microbiome has on our overall health, so too are we the farmers learning about the very similar interactions happening in the soil under our work boots.”

The one thing that drives Warren and Karen each morning is knowing that every family who orders from them gets the same experience.

MEATY MOB: Jonte and Warren McEwan herding cattle on their Glastonbury property. LEEROY TODD

"CGL is everything we believe in. Good food shouldn't be an elitist product and we like to produce the highest quality food for all of our customers,” she said.

"Customer responses like 'My three year old loves your T-bone steaks!' and 'I use your amazing chickens as Christmas bonuses for my staff, so I know they have something that tastes incredible for Christmas dinner' show that there really is a taste difference for food grown this way. Science is starting to tell us that these distinct flavours are in part due to better soil health and better animal management.”

Mrs Jarling said it's also nice to know that everything they do is bettering the environment in some form or another.

"The most amazing thing, for us, the farmers out in the paddock, about growing food that tastes so good and that is good for us, is that we know we can do it in a way that doesn't take anything away from our environment,” she said.

"We can all eat well, be healthier and look after our patch of Australia which puts a smile on our face.”

For more information phone CGL Beef on 54849152.