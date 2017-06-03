Healthy media equals a healthy democracy

CANBERRA in winter is a cold and austere city, with a strangely European feel. It could be all the bare limbed deciduous trees lining the streets.

It was my privilege to attend the national summit on the future of the Australian media at Parliament House on Wednesday night.

To stand in the same room as the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and the assembled heads of Australia's leading media organisations, all arguing for badly needed media law reform, was fascinating, if not a little surreal.

Malcolm Turnbull made an impassioned speech supporting the media reform bill, which will go to the Upper House possibly this month.

He spoke about the vital role of a healthy Australian media, despite not always agreeing with what has been written and said about him, and how our nation's archaic media ownership laws are putting Australian businesses at a disadvantage against global juggernauts like Google and Facebook.

News Corp executive chairman Michael Miller said the unfair playing field jeopardised the future of the only voice many regional communities had - their local paper. It was reassuring to see the PM's conviction of the importance of the media, and its vital role in a healthy democracy and in giving regional communities a voice.