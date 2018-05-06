Health service responds to Kilkivan, Goomeri nurse petition

THE Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service has responded to a petition from Kilkivan and Goomeri over the reinstatement of a community nurse to those communities.

THE Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service has responded to a petition from Kilkivan and Goomeri over the reinstatement of a community nurse to those communities.

"We apologise if the community feels the service we're providing isn't meeting their needs,” a SCHHS spokesman said yesterday.

"We will endeavour to do a further needs assessment for the area to determine if alternative services are required.

"Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service (SCHHS) does provide a number of services to support the Goomeri and Kilkivan communities.

"SCHHS provides community services for eligible clients (e.g. those living with chronic conditions) either at Gympie Hospital or via home visits.

"The Australian Government funds non-government organisations to provide domiciliary nursing services such as wound management and dressings for this region."

Mavis O'Neill, Jan Kirby and Joyce Koy are petitioning the service and Nanango MP and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington recently joined their fight.

"I have written to the Minister for Health requesting that Community Health Nurse services be re-introduced on a fortnightly or monthly basis, however it seems he just doesn't understand the needs of rural communities,” Mrs Frecklington said.

"Both towns have a significant number of residents who are 50 years or older who would benefit from the services of a Community Health

Nurse.”

Mrs Frecklington said the community felt so strongly about the need for the service, they were co-ordinating a petition.

"I'd like to thank Mavis O'Neill, Jan Kirby and Joyce Koy who will be organising the petition and will take it around through both communities,” Mrs Frecklington said.

"I'd encourage everyone to consider signing the petition, which I will then table in Parliament so we can demonstrate the need for this service in our region.”

To sign the petition visit www.facebook.com/ DebFrecklingtonMP.