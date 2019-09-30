Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.
Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.
Health

Wide Bay Hospital Health Service CEO Adrian Pennington axed

by Janelle Miles
30th Sep 2019 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE chief executive of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has been terminated, effective immediately.

A leaked email to staff, obtained by The Courier-Mail, said Adrian Pennington would be replaced by Debbie Carroll until a permanent chief executive could be found.

Debbie Carroll
Debbie Carroll Paul Beutel

Ms Carroll is the executive directive of the Bundaberg Hospital redevelopment.

In the email, the Wide Bay HHS board chair Peta Jamieson said: "The Board requests that you provide her and other members of the executive team your ongoing support and commitment to deliver the best possible health care across the Wide Bay community."

More Stories

adrian pennington ceo sacking termination wide bay hospital health service

Top Stories

    ‘Yes to the dress’: Bindi unveils wedding gown

    premium_icon ‘Yes to the dress’: Bindi unveils wedding gown

    Lifestyle The Sunshine Coast’s most famous bride-to-be has “said yes to the dress”.

    Magpie captured, set on fire in shocking case

    premium_icon Magpie captured, set on fire in shocking case

    Crime A magpie has survived after being captured and set on fire

    Severe storms, hail on Gympie radar for today

    premium_icon Severe storms, hail on Gympie radar for today

    News Severe storms and large hail could hit Gympie, BoM forecasters say.