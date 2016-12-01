Health data highlights region's big weight problem

Health issues in Gympie: Gympie's health is in the spotlight with several sets of health data showing high rates of overweight and obesity, and smoking, in the region.

GYMPIE'S health is becoming a big issue, with health statistics reporting the Gold City is one of the 20 heaviest places in Australia.

According to the Australian Health Tracker's map, developed by the Public Health Information and Development Unit at Torrens University, the city of Gympie has a rate of 72.5 persons per 100 over the age of 18 who are overweight or obese.

It is well above their reported Australian average of 62.8 persons per 100.

Compiled from recent health surveys, PHIDU Director John Glover said while it was important to understand the statistics were estimates rather than precise numbers, it showed the region was facing serious health risks.

Anne Maree Baldwin, advanced epidemiologist for Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Services, said a key problem in addressing the issue was that some people found change difficult.

"People's behaviours can be very well ingrained,” she said, pointing out there needed to be a focus on areas like work and school to have any impact.

"What we really want to do is make it easier for people to make healthier choices in their day-to-day activities.”

While Ms Baldwin said she was unaware of the data from Torrens University, she said the 2016 Queensland Chief Health Office, which she was familiar with, also reported weight was an issue for the whole region.

"In the Gympie council area our evidence is that about 27% of adults are obese, but a further 39% are overweight,” she said.

"So that means that about two in three adults are of an unhealthy weight or obese.”

Torrens findings also supported previous ones by the Private Health Network, which found obesity was a serious problem for Gympie residents.

Jo Pennell, PHN's health, planning, design and engagement manager, said if these issues went unaddressed, the impact down the line could be huge.

"We've understood for a long time that smoking and being overweight can lead to chronic disease.

"Seeing such high rates for these lifestyle factors is a real concern for us, because we know that chronic disease such as diabetes and lung disease is already a big issue for our communities in Gympie.”

Ms Pennell added these factors would also place further strain on hospitals and health services in the region.

"If left undiagnosed or unmanaged, conditions like diabetes or lung diseases often result in costly hospital stays and lifelong medical intervention.

"Preventing these diseases in the first place gives people improved quality of life and is a much more effective use of health funding.”

Ms Pennell said solving the problem was not as simple as telling people to lose weight, as there were a number of factors which directly impacted on the community's health and well-being.

"Things such as employment, education, socioeconomic status and access to community health services all have an impact,” she said.

With the problems facing the area well-known, she said PHN was making a concerted effort to find new ways to promote healthy lifestyle habits around the region.

"We're actively partnering with health service providers throughout the Gympie region to address the risk factors leading to chronic disease.

"Our efforts are focussed on education, early intervention and prevention,” Ms Pennell said.