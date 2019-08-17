Health authority quashes Gympie Hospital system delay rumour

Queensland Health has strongly denied rumours new computer software system had caused major delays at Gympie Hospital earlier this month.

QUEENSLAND Health has strongly denied rumours new computer software system had caused major delays at the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service facilities, including Gympie Hospital, earlier this month.

Health bosses deny major issues at Coast hospitals

Reports said the brand new $135 million hospital purchasing system S/4HANA, used to buy everything Queensland Health orders to ensure everything ordered across the state is accounted for, crashed just two hours after its launch on Thursday last week.

A QH spokesperson said Gympie Hospital was operating as usual.

"There has been no rescheduling of elective surgery in any HHS this week due to any supply issue,” the spokesperson said.

"There has been no impact on the safe, clinical provision of care around any supply issues.

"We know this is a big change and as planned a designated implementation team is in place to continue to resolve issues. That plan includes deploying extra teams to assist where and when needed and increasing use of direct from vendor ordering.

"Every single day our great staff move thousands of people and hundreds of thousands of items around the state.

"This is what they do best and they're working through the implementation of the new process.”