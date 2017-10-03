26°
Health and wellness expo coming to Gympie

You have power to improve your health.
October 14-15: Heal Yourself Expo

FOCUSING on alternative therapies, the Heal Yourself Expo is an event that brings practitioners from all sorts of health and lifestyle philosophies to within reach of Gympie people.

Health therapies are explored such as crystal healing, reiki, spiritual wellness, kinesiology and much more.

Experienced practitioners and representatives from different associated businesses conduct workshops, demonstrations are available for consultations throughout the expo, which will be held at the pavilion at the Gympie Showgrounds on Exhibition Rd.

Also presenting at the expo are life coaches and personal empowerment specialists, who will help to motivate those looking to make a change in their life or circumstances.

There will also be stalls, meditations, a kid zone and spirit and clairvoyant readings.

For more detailed information on presenters and entry costs, head to www.healyourselfexpo.com.

Gympie Times
