Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COUGH: A case of whooping cough has been confirmed in Hervey Bay.
COUGH: A case of whooping cough has been confirmed in Hervey Bay. Peter Gardiner
News

HEALTH ALERT: Two cases of whooping cough at Bay school

Jessica Lamb
by
28th Feb 2019 12:00 PM

TWO cases of the potentially deadly illness whooping cough have been confirmed on the Fraser Coast.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said Queensland Health had advised there were two confirmed cases of whooping cough at Sandy Strait State School in Hervey Bay.

"Queensland state schools take all reports of contagious conditions seriously," he said.

"Any student who has been diagnosed with whooping cough is required to stay away from school until cleared to return by a health professional.

"Schools continue to be vigilant for signs and symptoms of whooping cough in students and staff, and work with parents to help minimise the spread of infection.

"Parents and carers have been kept informed through letters, which has included Queensland Health information about whooping cough.

"If parents are concerned about the health of their child, they are encouraged to seek medical advice."

FULL STORY HERE

editors picks fchealth fcschools fraser coast health hervey bay sandy strait state school whooping cough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Mother, son recovering after being attacked by dingo pack

    premium_icon Mother, son recovering after being attacked by dingo pack

    News A 10-year-old boy and his mother are recovering in hospital after they were attacked by a pack of dingoes on Fraser Island last night.

    Want to bend Llew's ear? Here's where he will be next week

    premium_icon Want to bend Llew's ear? Here's where he will be next week

    News Llew's mobile office is on the road next week

    • 1st Mar 2019 10:08 AM
    Exact amount gender gap is costing women

    premium_icon Exact amount gender gap is costing women

    Business While some refuse to take it seriously, others want to fix it

    • 1st Mar 2019 9:25 AM
    WATCH: Boy, woman airlifted off Fraser after dingo attack

    premium_icon WATCH: Boy, woman airlifted off Fraser after dingo attack

    News A pack of dingoes attacked the woman and boy.