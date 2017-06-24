Healing hands high

ELLIE Garvey loves horses and wants to share her love with others.

That's how Eirinn's Experience, at Canina (just five minutes east of Gympie) began.

Eirinn's Experience uses horses from Glen Eirinn Arabians to help young children, people who have suffered trauma and those with special needs have a positive experience with horses that can help aid their emotional well-being.

"My parents used to use the horses to help people who were mentally disabled or homeless,” Ellie said.

"My dad used his thoroughbreds as therapy.”

Sophie gets up close with Angel.

Having completed a diploma in Early Childhood and Development and a bachelor of Equine Science, Ellie is perfectly placed to do what she does.

And what she does actually varies widely depending on the situation.

"I like to speak to people and find out want they want to get out of the experience,” she said.

Zac, Jake and Mia with Angel.

Ellie can work with individuals or groups and people can choose from a grooming experience, a photoshoot or the Eirinn's Learning Experience program.

"Being around animals can help people to open up. Often, when people first meet the horses, they might be shaking, but almost straight away the shakes stop. It's magical to watch,” she said.

Ellie says meeting the horses and interacting with them is a holistic healing experience that produces a natural high, helping people come to terms with negative aspects of their lives.

Trevor with Faith.

It's also something the horses quite enjoy too.

"Straight Egyptian Arabs used to live in the tents with people, so they thrive on interaction with humans,” she said.

"It's very much a mutually rewarding experience.”

Ellie is also able to produce mementos of the experience, so that people can re-live the memories again and again with photos printed on mugs, tote bags, t-shirts and more.

For more information on Eirinn's Experience, head to www.gleneirinn.com.