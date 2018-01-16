Menu
Heal thyself, court tells man who accused his neighbours

Arthur Gorrie
A VICTORY Heights man found he was in no position to criticise neighbours, when his drunken abuse turned out to be more descriptive of his own conduct.

Magistrate Chris Callagan said Kerry Lee McGrath had no right to call his neighbours "druggo f...wits,” in view of his own drug history.

McGrath, a disability pensioner, 38, pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance on November 26.

The court was told he was yelling and swearing and was "heavily intoxicated”.

'Honest mistake'

A GYMPIE magistrate discharged a woman yesterday after hearing that she had breached bail accidentally. Chelsea Dianne Leigh, 29, of Gympie, told the court she had mixed up her reporting day. "It's not as though you were escaping jail or anything,” magistrate Chris Callaghan said, releasing her from the December 15 charge.

Drink teaching

A WALLU man has been fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months after pleading guilty to supervising a learner driver while having an alcohol reading of 0.108%. Gary Malcolm McKinnon, 55, pleaded guilty to the October 8 charge. Mr Callaghan said he had reduced the fine because McKinnon had already been without his licence for three months.

Topics:  drink driving drunk and disorderly gympie court gympie crime public nuisance

