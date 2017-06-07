Headspace centre coming to Gympie

FINDING HAPPINESS: Kath Thompson from PHN, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien and Assistant Health Minister Dr David Gillespie at the announcement of a Headspace centre for Gympie.

New Headspace centre for Gympie: A long overdue arrival for Gympie's mental health services. Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien today announced the funding of a new Headspace centre in Gympie

IN A vital and long-awaited addition to Gympie's health services, young people struggling with mental health issues will soon have access to a dedicated Headspace centre, officially announced yesterday.

NOTING the high incidence of mental health issues and suicide in the region, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, Assistant Health Minster Dr David Gillespie and Kath Thompson from PHN announced Gympie would be one of 10 regions to receive Headspace facilities.

"This will be a welcome boost to health services in a region identified as an area of high need,” Dr Gillespie said.

"We know the pressures of daily life can be overwhelming for some young people, and services like Headspace can be a critical first step in getting the right support.”

Prior to the announcement, the nearest Headspace centre was located in Maroochydore, often making it difficult for young people to get in-person help.

Catering to 12 to 25-year-olds, Headspace focuses on mental and physical health, social support and substance abuse.

Mr O'Brien said his time as a police officer often meant he saw the effects of mental illness firsthand.

"In my former career, I was in a role where I unfortunately was the service provider who caught the people at the end of the road, so to speak,” he said. "For me, personally, to be able to be a part of this announcement today is very significant.

"This new Headspace centre will save lives, by helping end the stigma associated with mental illness.”

Still in its planning phase, the Gympie Headspace centre is expected to be open within the next 12 months.