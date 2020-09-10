HEADS UP: Up to 40mm of rain heading Gympie’s way

THE clouds are building and the Gympie region could be in for a solid drenching tomorrow and over the weekend with the BoM predicting up to 40mm of rain could fall on Friday.

Gympie has received just 520mm of rain so far this year, which is 110mm more than it had received at this point in 2019, but still short of the usual level that has fallen by now in a year - 783mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology says that while there is a 30% chance of showers falling across the region as early as tonight, there is a 95% chance of showers and rain on Friday and the chance of a thunderstorm Friday afternoon and evening.

The system that is developing south of the region this evening will move into Gympie on Friday and bring falls of between 20mm and 40mm, with the higher falls expected to occur closer to the Cooloola Coast.

Saturday holds an 80% chance of rain, most likely in the morning and early afternoon, and Sunday a 40% chance of showers most likely in the morning and afternoon as the system moves out of the area.

The long term average September rainfall for Gympie is 44.1mm, with the wettest September day on record falling in 1900 with 144mm of rain, and the driest September in 1876 when no rain at all fell.

So far this month the region has received 7mm of rain.