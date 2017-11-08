Canoe and kayak launch points finished

THIS week will see the completion of the Imbil canoe and kayak launch points, fully funded under round 1 of the Works for Queensland funding program.



These launch points are part of the bigger Mary Valley Recreation Hub, which under a second stage funded by the State Government will also include a new skate park and the Imbil to Brooloo Rail Trail.



This would will be in addition to the ongoing master planning for the Imbil Township as part of the Our Towns program.



These launch points are for both the community and visitors to the region to allow better access and the ability to explore the beautiful Yabba Creek and add another recreational asset for the Mary Valley community.



Our canoe and kayak launch points already open in Gympie and Kandanga have been well utilised and enjoyed.



You can find the launch points on Yabba Creek with parking and accesses to complement Bert Smith Memorial Park and on Yabba Creek 400m west of Mathias St, Imbil.



The Gympie Regional Council staff will be finished by the weekend, so it's a good time head out and explore all the Mary Valley has to offer - and now you can take your canoe or kayak.