Lindy Yvonne Williams has been charged with murdering Mr Gerbic, a Sunshine Coast businessman, in a domestic violence offence, and of misconduct with a corpse.
HEADLESS TORSO: Woman faces trial over businessman's murder

Arthur Gorrie
by
16th May 2018 10:50 AM | Updated: 11:08 AM
THE woman accused of murdering and dismembering a man, whose headless torso was found at Cedar Pocket nearly five years ago, is set to face trial in Brisbane Supreme Court in July.

The man, George Gerbic, 66, was killed between September 3 and 20,to face trial 2013.

His headless torso was found near Cedar Pocket Road.

Lindy Yvonne Williams, was Mr Gerbic's fiancé at the time he was killed.

 

Police and SES search for clues for a missing Tanawha man. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily
The "headless torso case" set a challenge for investigators, faced with identifying the body.

Ms Williams was charged with murder following a 10-month investigation, which included an extensive search of Mr Gerbic's Tanawah property on the Sunshine Coast.

She faces trial on July 16 on a charge of murdering Mr Gerbic, a Sunshine Coast businessman, in a domestic violence offence, and of misconduct with a corpse.

 

Police and SES search for clues for a missing Tanawha man. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily
