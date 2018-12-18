Headless Santa Claus on Mary St raises a few eyebrows

HEADLESS SANTA: Six year-old Juna Weiss with the headless Santa Claus on Mary St. She would like to see his head and shoes returned.

HEADLESS SANTA: Six year-old Juna Weiss with the headless Santa Claus on Mary St. She would like to see his head and shoes returned. Philippe Coquerand

Headless Santa on Mary St raises eyebrows: Journalist Philippe Coquerand asks Santa Claus where his head went on Mary St.

GYMPIE children are wondering why Santa Claus isn't saying his trademark 'Ho Ho Ho.'

The headless Santa Claus on Mary St has no shoes either and if they aren't returned, some are wondering how he's going to navigate people's houses come Christmas Day.

HEADLESS SANTA: Children are wondering where did Santa's head go. Philippe Coquerand

When approached by The Gympie Times for a comment, Santa Claus who has been resting outside Bendigo Bank as part of the Mary Christmas St party said nothing.

How rude. So what really happened to him?

All we know is his head went missing on Sunday with one resident saying it was sad to see it happen in Mary St.

"Gympie children are upset because someone has taken Christmas from him this year,” Gympie resident Marelle Kerridge said.

Six year-old Juna Weiss with the headless Santa Claus on Mary St. Philippe Coquerand

"Please put Christmas back into Gympie by returning his happy face and shoes.”

Six-year-old Juna Weiss said she would like to see Santa's head returned.

An onlooker who wished to remain anonymous said it could give children nightmares seeing a headless Santa on Mary St.

"I've heard from a lot of people that it's quite sad to see him headless and without shoes,” they said.

A Gympie South State School spokeswoman said there was good news to come today.

"It was very disappointing to see something that we organised for community spirit was vandalised and stolen,” the spokeswoman said.

"The elves at Gympie South State School will fix him up first thing in the morning and restore him in time for the community to have a photo with him at tonight's street party.”

"It is sickening that people have to ruin that. We just don't want someone else stealing it again.”